Blaze Erupts at Indore Oil Warehouse

A fire broke out at a warehouse in Indore's Lasudia Mori area on Wednesday evening, according to an official statement.

Speaking to ANI, Fire Department Sub Inspector Sushil Kumar Dubey confirmed that the blaze occurred at a lubricated oil warehouse. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

'Upon arrival, the fire department discovered that the warehouse belongs to Anil Patel and is involved in the manufacture and supply of lubricated oil,' Dubey stated. 'Efforts are underway to extinguish the fire, though pinpointing the origin has been challenging.' Further updates are anticipated as the situation develops.

(With inputs from agencies.)