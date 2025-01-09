Left Menu

Blaze Erupts at Indore Oil Warehouse

A fire erupted at a lubricated oil warehouse in Lasudia Mori, Indore, on Wednesday evening. Fire officials are investigating the cause while working to extinguish the flames. Sub Inspector Dubey reports ongoing efforts to control the blaze, with more information pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 09:48 IST
Blaze Erupts at Indore Oil Warehouse
Visuals from the spot. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a warehouse in Indore's Lasudia Mori area on Wednesday evening, according to an official statement.

Speaking to ANI, Fire Department Sub Inspector Sushil Kumar Dubey confirmed that the blaze occurred at a lubricated oil warehouse. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

'Upon arrival, the fire department discovered that the warehouse belongs to Anil Patel and is involved in the manufacture and supply of lubricated oil,' Dubey stated. 'Efforts are underway to extinguish the fire, though pinpointing the origin has been challenging.' Further updates are anticipated as the situation develops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025