Vaikunda Ekadasi Celebrations: Lord Namperumal's Majestic Procession at Srirangam

The Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam witnessed an extraordinary Vaikunda Ekadasi celebration on Thursday, coinciding with the 10th day of the Pagal Pathu festivities. The spotlight of the revelries was the resplendent procession of Lord Namperumal, adorned in the magnificent Mohini Alankaram attire.

This Mohini Alankaram, or 'Nachiar Tirukkolam', stands as a pivotal festival at the temple, conducted on the eve of Vaikunda Ekadasi. The deity, Lord Namperumal, appeared in an enchanting female form, attracting thousands who filled the temple premises for this auspicious event.

Ensuring a seamless celebration, the temple authorities laid out comprehensive arrangements. Vaikunda Ekadasi holds immense significance in the Hindu calendar, marking the day when the portals to Vaikunta—the heavenly abode of Lord Vishnu—are considered open. Devotees across the region observe fasting and prayers on this day, seeking divine blessings.

This revered temple, a cornerstone of southern India's spiritual landscape, upholds rich traditions. The Mohini Alankaram procession is emblematic of the temple's deep-rooted cultural heritage, drawing devotees to Srirangam from far and wide.

