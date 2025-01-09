Left Menu

Vaikunda Ekadasi Celebrations: Lord Namperumal's Majestic Procession at Srirangam

The Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple celebrated Vaikunda Ekadasi with fervor. The highlight was Lord Namperumal's grand procession in Mohini Alankaram. Thousands attended the auspicious event. The festival marks a significant day in the Hindu calendar, symbolizing the opening of Vaikunta's gates, Lord Vishnu's abode.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 09:49 IST
Vaikunda Ekadasi Celebrations: Lord Namperumal's Majestic Procession at Srirangam
Srirangam temple celebrates Vaikunda Ekadasi with grand Mohini Alankaram procession (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam witnessed an extraordinary Vaikunda Ekadasi celebration on Thursday, coinciding with the 10th day of the Pagal Pathu festivities. The spotlight of the revelries was the resplendent procession of Lord Namperumal, adorned in the magnificent Mohini Alankaram attire.

This Mohini Alankaram, or 'Nachiar Tirukkolam', stands as a pivotal festival at the temple, conducted on the eve of Vaikunda Ekadasi. The deity, Lord Namperumal, appeared in an enchanting female form, attracting thousands who filled the temple premises for this auspicious event.

Ensuring a seamless celebration, the temple authorities laid out comprehensive arrangements. Vaikunda Ekadasi holds immense significance in the Hindu calendar, marking the day when the portals to Vaikunta—the heavenly abode of Lord Vishnu—are considered open. Devotees across the region observe fasting and prayers on this day, seeking divine blessings.

This revered temple, a cornerstone of southern India's spiritual landscape, upholds rich traditions. The Mohini Alankaram procession is emblematic of the temple's deep-rooted cultural heritage, drawing devotees to Srirangam from far and wide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025