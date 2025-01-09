Tragedy at Tirupati: Stampede Claims Six Lives, Prompts Government Action

In the wake of a tragic stampede at Tirupati that claimed six lives, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has convened a review meeting scheduled for Thursday, as reported by a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) spokesperson. The Chief Minister will also engage with the families of the victims to offer his condolences.

Prem Kumar Jain, the TDP National Spokesperson, emphasized the state government's commitment to preventing similar incidents. Speaking to ANI, Jain confirmed that the stampede at the Tirumala Tirupati Temple also left around 40 people injured. 'Measures are being taken to ensure such incidents do not happen again,' Jain assured, adding that Naidu will soon visit the temple to evaluate the circumstances firsthand.

The tragedy occurred during 'Baikunth Ekadashi,' when a large crowd gathered for the occasion. Among the deceased was a woman from Tamil Nadu, and the government is preparing an ex-gratia payment for the victims' families. Ensuring public safety remains a priority, said Jain, as the administration facilitates offline darshan tokens at various centers in Tirupati.

The incident unfolded near Vishnu Niwasam, close to the Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara ticketing counter, during the distribution of darshan tokens. Vaikunta Dwara Darshan, which occurs from January 10 to 19, allows devotees to pass through a sacred gate to receive blessings at the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)