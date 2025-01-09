Auto Industry Braces for Trump's Tariff Surge

Global automotive suppliers are strategically reassessing their production footprints as they brace for President-elect Donald Trump's proposed tariffs. Industry executives speaking at the CES in Las Vegas revealed that this potential policy shift has spurred a whirlwind of logistical calculations among auto parts manufacturers.

Over the past eight years, the auto sector has navigated a landscape of U.S. protectionist measures targeting China, under both Trump's previous term and the subsequent Biden administration. As Trump prepares to possibly implement sweeping duties, including a 10% tariff on global imports and 60% on Chinese goods, suppliers are eyeing alternatives.

Companies like Bosch and Honda are contemplating relocations of production from countries with potential tariff vulnerabilities to safer regions. Concurrently, this policy uncertainty has accelerated localization efforts in North America, aimed at dodging supply chain disruptions and potential new border taxes.

