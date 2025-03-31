Toyota's Hybrid Surge: Supply Chain Struggles Amid Soaring Demand

Toyota's gasoline-electric hybrids are experiencing a massive demand increase, resulting in supply shortages and extended delivery times for customers across key markets like the U.S., Japan, China, and Europe. These challenges underscore the strain on Toyota's supply chain and the automaker's efforts to meet rising consumer expectations.

Globally, hybrid sales have nearly tripled over the past five years to 16.1 million units, vindicating Toyota's commitment to hybrid technology amid predictions of domination by battery-only electric vehicles. However, the high demand has led to parts shortages, with European customers facing delays twice as long as in 2020.

Despite these hurdles, Toyota aims to ease supply chain constraints by investing in production capacity both in-house and in partnership with suppliers. Such efforts include a $14 billion battery plant investment in North Carolina, as the automaker strategizes to ensure the delivery of hybrid vehicles to a growing customer base worldwide.

