Unlock Your Financial Future: Embrace the Magic of Compound Interest

New Delhi [India], January 8: Compound interest holds significant power in boosting your wealth over time. By grasping its fundamentals, you're equipped to plan for retirement, education, or future wealth.

Defined as interest on the principal plus accumulated interest, compounding accelerates growth, showcased by a formula incorporating principal, rate, frequency, and time.

While manual calculations daunt, calculators ease this task, aiding in forecasting investment growth, particularly in mutual funds, to achieve financial goals and encourage early investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)