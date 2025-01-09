Left Menu

Marks & Spencer Shines in Christmas Trading

Marks & Spencer reported an 8.9% rise in food sales and a 1.9% increase in clothing, home, and beauty sales during the Christmas period, exceeding expectations and standing out as a top performer on the high street.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-01-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 12:35 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Marks & Spencer surprised analysts and investors with a significant performance during the Christmas trading period, showcasing an 8.9% jump in like-for-like food sales.

In addition, the retailer experienced a 1.9% increase in categories such as clothing, homeware, and beauty, marking it as a standout performer among high-street brands.

This positive growth trajectory solidifies Marks & Spencer's position as a leading retailer, garnering attention in the competitive landscape of British retail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

