Marks & Spencer Shines in Christmas Trading

Marks & Spencer surprised analysts and investors with a significant performance during the Christmas trading period, showcasing an 8.9% jump in like-for-like food sales.

In addition, the retailer experienced a 1.9% increase in categories such as clothing, homeware, and beauty, marking it as a standout performer among high-street brands.

This positive growth trajectory solidifies Marks & Spencer's position as a leading retailer, garnering attention in the competitive landscape of British retail.

(With inputs from agencies.)