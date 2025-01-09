Uttarakhand's Bold Moves: UCC Implementation and Year-Round Pilgrimage

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami declared that the state will implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) within the month, during his address at the 29th Uttarayani Mela on Thursday. Speaking in Bareilly, Dhami emphasized the significance of the UCC, relating it to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's vision which laid the groundwork for such a code in the Indian Constitution.

Dhami noted, "When Baba Sahab Bhim Rao Ambedkar introduced Article 44, he established a provision for the implementation of a uniform civil code in both states and countries." On another occasion, the Chief Minister sent off the Uttarakhand contingent to the National Youth Festival-2025 from his camp office in Dehradun. Departing for New Delhi, the team is all set to participate in the prestigious Yuva Mahotsav.

Encouraging the youth, Dhami extended his best wishes, reassuring them to excel at the event. A statement from his office also announced the expansion of the state's winter pilgrimage initiative to a year-round event, aimed at boosting tourism and spiritual travel. Previously limited to the winter months, devotees can now visit the renowned Char Dham temples throughout the year.

