Pope Francis Condemns Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis

Pope Francis criticized Israel's military actions in Gaza, highlighting the dire humanitarian situation. In his annual diplomatic address, he condemned the bombing of civilians and stressed the unacceptable conditions faced by children. This marks a rare outspoken stance by the pontiff on this conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 15:25 IST
Pope Francis

Pope Francis on Thursday intensified his criticism of Israel's military operations in Gaza, labeling the humanitarian conditions there as 'very serious and shameful.' His comments were read during a yearly address to diplomats, suggesting his concern over the lives lost, particularly due to harsh winter conditions amidst electricity shortages.

The pontiff's address, which he attended but asked an aide to deliver as he recovers from a cold, highlighted his disapproval of violence against civilians and the resulting catastrophe for Palestinian children amidst the destruction of hospitals and energy systems.

Although typically cautious in conflict matters, the 88-year-old leader of the Roman Catholic Church has become more vocal against Israel's campaigns in Gaza. He even prompted calls for the international community to assess whether these acts amount to genocide, drawing public criticism from Israeli officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

