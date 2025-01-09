Policybazaar's NRI Care Program Revolutionizes Elderly Support in India

Gurugram, 9th Jan, 2025: Policybazaar, in partnership with insurer collaborators, has unveiled the NRI Care Program, designed to ease caregiving concerns for NRIs with elderly parents in India. This initiative offers comprehensive services, including emergency and healthcare management, along with tailored insurance solutions.

The NRI Care Program addresses the urgent needs of nearly 50% of NRIs who prioritize their family's well-being. By providing 24/7 helplines, concierge services for formalities, and tailored medical consultations, Policybazaar ensures priority support for NRIs and their families, particularly for those from the Gulf, US, and Canada.

Policybazaar's innovative approach includes streamlined claims support and personalized on-ground services, responding swiftly within 30 minutes during emergencies. This underscores their commitment to offering NRIs peace of mind, allowing them to manage professional lives abroad while ensuring elder care excellence in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)