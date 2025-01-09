KredX Receives RBI Nod for DTX Launch, Revolutionizes Supply Chain Finance
KredX has obtained final approval from the Reserve Bank of India to launch its Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) platform under the name DTX. This development positions KredX as the fifth RBI-regulated TReDS platform in India, aiming to enhance supply chain financing for MSMEs by ensuring timely payments and liquidity.
KredX, a supply chain finance platform, announced on Thursday that it has secured the Reserve Bank of India's final approval to launch its Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) platform, branded as DTX.
This approval marks KredX as the fifth RBI-regulated TReDS platform in India, a significant milestone in its mission to transform supply chain financing in the country. The TReDS platform, a government-backed initiative, tackles delayed payments and working capital issues in the micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) sector.
DTX aims to foster transparency and ensure timely payments to improve liquidity for MSMEs, a sector frequently challenged by cash flow disruptions. CEO and Co-founder of KredX, Manish Kumar, noted that the platform is strategically poised to drive compliance and adoption across India, leveraging advanced technology for a seamless user experience tailored to MSMEs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
