Empowering Futures: A Strategic Summit for Women and Children

The Ministry of Women and Child Development is set to commence a three-day 'Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur, Rajasthan, focusing on improving welfare measures for women and children nationwide.

Inaugurated by Union Minister Annapurna Devi, the event will host notable figures such as Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari. Key discussions will revolve around strengthening initiatives like Mission Vatsalya, Mission Shakti, and Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, with an emphasis on the application of technology in enhancing program delivery.

The shivir aims to foster open dialogue among stakeholders, facilitating collaborative problem-solving and idea-sharing. The event is scheduled to conclude with a press conference detailing strategic outcomes and future directions for the ministry's initiatives targeting vulnerable groups.

