Empowering Futures: A Strategic Summit for Women and Children

A three-day 'Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur, organized by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, will bring together government representatives to address challenges facing women and children. It will focus on key initiatives like Mission Vatsalya and explore technology's role in enhancing welfare programs, concluding with strategic insights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 19:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Ministry of Women and Child Development is set to commence a three-day 'Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur, Rajasthan, focusing on improving welfare measures for women and children nationwide.

Inaugurated by Union Minister Annapurna Devi, the event will host notable figures such as Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari. Key discussions will revolve around strengthening initiatives like Mission Vatsalya, Mission Shakti, and Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, with an emphasis on the application of technology in enhancing program delivery.

The shivir aims to foster open dialogue among stakeholders, facilitating collaborative problem-solving and idea-sharing. The event is scheduled to conclude with a press conference detailing strategic outcomes and future directions for the ministry's initiatives targeting vulnerable groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

