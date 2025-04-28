Left Menu

PNB Housing Finance Posts Strong Q4 FY25 Performance with 25% Surge in Profit

PNB Housing Finance reported a significant 25% increase in net profit for the March quarter, reaching Rs 550 crore. Total income also rose to Rs 2,037 crore, driven by higher interest income. The asset under management grew, and the board recommended a dividend for FY25 shareholders.

New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 17:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant financial milestone, PNB Housing Finance has reported a 25% rise in net profit for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year, reaching Rs 550 crore. During the same period last year, the company had posted a net profit of Rs 439 crore, highlighting substantial growth.

The housing finance company's total income surged to Rs 2,037 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 1,814 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Crucial to this growth was a rise in interest income, which climbed to Rs 1,906 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 1,693 crore a year ago.

Further contributing to its positive performance, PNB Housing Finance's asset under management saw a 13% rise, totaling Rs 80,397 crore as of March 31, 2025. The board has proposed a dividend of Rs 5 per equity share, pending approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

