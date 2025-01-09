Left Menu

Slovakia Threatens Aid Cuts to Ukraine Over Halted Gas Transit

Slovakia is considering measures against Ukraine, potentially withholding aid if the halted Russian gas transit through Slovakia is not resolved. Prime Minister Robert Fico has accused Ukraine of economic damage and suggested cutting aid or using EU veto rights. A working group will assess possible solutions.

Updated: 09-01-2025 19:11 IST
Slovakia is contemplating serious actions against Ukraine, including withholding aid, if the halted Russian gas transit issue through Slovakia is not resolved, said Prime Minister Robert Fico on Thursday. This statement came after discussions with EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen.

Prime Minister Fico accused Ukraine of harming Slovakia by not prolonging a gas transit agreement with Russia. He warned of potential repercussions such as cutting emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine and possibly halting humanitarian aid. Slovakia may also consider using its veto power within the EU on matters related to Ukraine.

Fico, speaking in Brussels, emphasized that Slovakia aims to avoid escalating tensions. However, he noted the significant financial impact, estimating losses of 500 million euros in transit fees and a billion euros in increased gas prices for Slovakia. A new working group was agreed upon by Slovakia and the European Commission to evaluate the situation and explore EU assistance options.

