Strata's SM REIT Revolution: New Investment Horizons

Strata, a leader in fractional real estate investment, has made a significant leap by securing a license from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to roll out its Small and Medium Real Estate Investment Trust (SM-REIT). This move is set to redefine how retail and institutional investors engage with high-potential commercial assets across India's urban landscape.

The newly named Strata SM REIT will initially launch up to six schemes during 2025-26, with ambitions to introduce a new scheme each month thereafter. This strategic rollout is expected to broaden access to premium commercial properties, expanding opportunities for diverse investor groups.

Strata Capital has been appointed the Investment Manager for these new ventures. The company, which has amassed over Rs 2,000 crore in Assets Under Management (AUM), previously excelled as a tech-enabled platform facilitating fractional ownership of pre-leased commercial real estate. With its entry into the SM REIT sector, Strata continues to innovate in the real estate investment sphere.

