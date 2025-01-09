Left Menu

Strata's SM REIT Revolution: New Investment Horizons

Strata has received a license from SEBI to launch the Strata Small and Medium Real Estate Investment Trust (SM-REIT). This innovation aims to enable retail and institutional investors to invest in quality commercial properties. Initially, up to six schemes will launch by 2025-26, with monthly additions planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 19:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Strata, a leader in fractional real estate investment, has made a significant leap by securing a license from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to roll out its Small and Medium Real Estate Investment Trust (SM-REIT). This move is set to redefine how retail and institutional investors engage with high-potential commercial assets across India's urban landscape.

The newly named Strata SM REIT will initially launch up to six schemes during 2025-26, with ambitions to introduce a new scheme each month thereafter. This strategic rollout is expected to broaden access to premium commercial properties, expanding opportunities for diverse investor groups.

Strata Capital has been appointed the Investment Manager for these new ventures. The company, which has amassed over Rs 2,000 crore in Assets Under Management (AUM), previously excelled as a tech-enabled platform facilitating fractional ownership of pre-leased commercial real estate. With its entry into the SM REIT sector, Strata continues to innovate in the real estate investment sphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

