Delhi Election Frenzy: Manoj Tiwari Clashes with Kejriwal Over Voter Allegations

In a heated political confrontation, North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari lambasted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over accusations from the Aam Aadmi Party regarding alleged 'fake voter' registrations from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Tiwari, addressing a press conference, accused Kejriwal of undermining the contributions of these migrant communities, who he claims have been consistently disrespected by the AAP.

Highlighting the electoral significance of voters from these regions, Tiwari asserted that such allegations could backfire against the AAP. 'How dare Arvind Kejriwal label people from UP, Bihar, Jharkhand as fake? These citizens work hard to establish themselves in Delhi, and they constitute 42% of the electorate. They will make their voices heard on February 5,' he stated.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva echoed Tiwari's sentiments, accusing Kejriwal of harboring 'hatred' towards the people of Purvanchal. Meanwhile, an AAP delegation led by Kejriwal met with the Election Commission over claimed voter list discrepancies, highlighting a spike in registrations from December to January, a period they allege involved fraudulent activities attributed to BJP influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)