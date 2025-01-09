High Court Examines Challenge to AAP's Election Promise
The Delhi High Court is reviewing a petition against AAP's election promise to provide Rs 2100 monthly to women. The court questioned the petitioner regarding the petition's validity as an election case, suggesting it be filed as a PIL instead. A hearing is scheduled for Friday.
The Delhi High Court is delving into a petition that contests AAP's pledge to offer Rs 2,100 per month to women via the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana. The case, reviewed by Justice Jyoti Singh, raised questions about its standing as an election petition.
The court challenged the petitioner's approach, recommending the filing of a PIL over an election petition. The issue focuses on directing the Election Commission to swiftly address a complaint dated January 3, 2025, and stop AAP from further distributing scheme-related forms.
This petition arises after AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal disclosed the launched scheme, which raised the stipend for women aged 18 and above from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,100, a potential tipping point in electoral politics.
