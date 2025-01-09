HDFC Securities Surpasses 25,000 Crore AUM in Mutual Funds

HDFC Securities, a prominent broking firm, has announced that its total assets under management (AUM) for mutual funds have exceeded the Rs 25,000 crore milestone.

This achievement underscores the company's focus on supporting customers in reaching long-term financial objectives through disciplined investment practices, as stated by HDFC Securities.

Managing Director and CEO Dhiraj Relli expressed gratitude to customers for their trust, noting the crucial role of Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) which contribute over 40% of the firm's mutual fund AUM, surpassing the industry average of 20%.

