Left Menu

HDFC Securities Surpasses 25,000 Crore AUM in Mutual Funds

HDFC Securities has achieved a significant milestone by crossing the Rs 25,000 crore mark in mutual fund assets under management. This success reflects the firm's dedication to helping customers meet financial goals through disciplined investing. Notably, SIPs constitute over 40% of their mutual fund AUM.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 22:00 IST
HDFC Securities Surpasses 25,000 Crore AUM in Mutual Funds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

HDFC Securities, a prominent broking firm, has announced that its total assets under management (AUM) for mutual funds have exceeded the Rs 25,000 crore milestone.

This achievement underscores the company's focus on supporting customers in reaching long-term financial objectives through disciplined investment practices, as stated by HDFC Securities.

Managing Director and CEO Dhiraj Relli expressed gratitude to customers for their trust, noting the crucial role of Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) which contribute over 40% of the firm's mutual fund AUM, surpassing the industry average of 20%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025