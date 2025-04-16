Left Menu

RISE Infraventures Sets Ambitious Growth Trajectory with Rs. 5,000 Crore Sales Target

RISE Infraventures achieved Rs. 3,800 Cr in sales for 2024-25, aiming for Rs. 5,000 Cr in 2025-26. Their growth strategy includes innovation, national expansion, and targeting high-growth markets. The company's focus is on high-end real estate with plans to redefine advisory services in India through strategic leadership.

Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 16-04-2025 18:11 IST
RISE Infraventures Crosses Rs. 3,800 Cr in FY 24-25, Targets Rs. 5,000 Cr in FY 25-26 Amid Expansion Drive and Vertical Growth. Image Credit: ANI
In a remarkable achievement, RISE Infraventures, a leading real estate consultancy, announced a record Rs. 3,800 crore in gross sales for the fiscal year 2024-25, backed by a gross transactional value of Rs. 3856 crore. The company's performance has been buoyed by a robust commercial sector and a notable 30-35% spike in residential sales.

Driven by this success, RISE Infraventures sets its sights on a Rs. 5,000 crore sales target for the fiscal year 2025-26, projecting a 25% growth across all verticals. The company's strategic plan emphasizes aggressive market expansion, focusing on innovation-led advisory practices and increasing its presence through new office openings across crucial NCR markets, capitalizing on rising buyer interest and substantial project launches.

Sachin Gawri, Founder and CEO, proudly acknowledged their Rs. 3,800 crore milestone as a testament to client trust and foresight. He envisions redefining real estate consultancy in India, focusing on premium residential and commercial sectors. Through strategic alliances, expanded service offerings, and cutting-edge technology, RISE Infraventures aims to set new industry benchmarks and enhance the luxury real estate landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

