RISE Infraventures Sets Ambitious Growth Trajectory with Rs. 5,000 Crore Sales Target

In a remarkable achievement, RISE Infraventures, a leading real estate consultancy, announced a record Rs. 3,800 crore in gross sales for the fiscal year 2024-25, backed by a gross transactional value of Rs. 3856 crore. The company's performance has been buoyed by a robust commercial sector and a notable 30-35% spike in residential sales.

Driven by this success, RISE Infraventures sets its sights on a Rs. 5,000 crore sales target for the fiscal year 2025-26, projecting a 25% growth across all verticals. The company's strategic plan emphasizes aggressive market expansion, focusing on innovation-led advisory practices and increasing its presence through new office openings across crucial NCR markets, capitalizing on rising buyer interest and substantial project launches.

Sachin Gawri, Founder and CEO, proudly acknowledged their Rs. 3,800 crore milestone as a testament to client trust and foresight. He envisions redefining real estate consultancy in India, focusing on premium residential and commercial sectors. Through strategic alliances, expanded service offerings, and cutting-edge technology, RISE Infraventures aims to set new industry benchmarks and enhance the luxury real estate landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)