Cadillac's Bold Move: Revving Up for Formula One

General Motors is making a significant shift in the world of motorsport by launching an engine company to bolster Cadillac's entry into Formula One. By 2026, Cadillac aims to evolve into a full works team, strengthening its position in this competitive sphere.

Under the leadership of Russ O'Blenes, director of the GM Motorsports Propulsion and Performance team, GM Performance Power Units LLC will spearhead the endeavor. GM President Mark Reuss emphasized, "In F1, we're going to demonstrate GM's engineering and technology capabilities on a global stage, and Russ is the right choice to lead the Power Unit team that will make it happen."

Cadillac's development of a prototype is underway, with a dedicated facility set to start operations in 2026 near the GM technical center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Until GM's engines receive approval, the team will temporarily use Ferrari engines, operating also from a base in Silverstone, England.

(With inputs from agencies.)