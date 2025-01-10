Railway Revolution: Vaishnaw Unveils Next-Gen Train Innovations

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw made a significant visit to the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, where he inspected crucial advancements in India's railway network. Leading the tour, Vaishnaw focused on the new Vande Bharat rakes, upgraded Amrit Bharat train coaches, and the innovative Vistadome dining car.

Vaishnaw underscored the Amrit Bharat train enhancements, emphasizing its objective of offering premium-quality travel to ordinary citizens. He noted, "This second iteration of the Amrit Bharat train ensures that general coaches are equipped with the same amenities as premium ones, embodying the ethos of inclusivity and development for all." Key features include improved seats, advanced fans, charging ports, lumbar support, a pantry car, and redesigned toilets.

The minister also discussed ongoing improvements to Vande Bharat trains aimed at enhancing passenger experience. Turning attention to Vistadome coaches, Vaishnaw highlighted the addition of a dining car to captivate tourists with scenic views while dining. This new feature is set to debut in Jammu and Kashmir soon.

On the topic of the Jammu-Srinagar railway line, Vaishnaw mentioned the development of a special Vande Bharat train designed to withstand sub-zero temperatures, fulfilling the long-standing vision of rail connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar. On safety measures, he announced the installation of 'KAVACH', an anti-collision safety system, on 10,000 locomotives.

Further improvements include 15,000 km of trackside fittings, new telecom towers, and cameras on locomotives. Vaishnaw also disclosed that the Railway Board would finalize the fares for Amrit Bharat trains and reported an unprecedented utilization of railway capital expenditure by December's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)