Kerala High Court Issues Stern Warning Over Periyar Pollution

The Kerala High Court has delivered a stern warning to officials involved in the case concerning pollution in the Periyar River. In a complaint filed by Democratic Social Justice Party President, KSR Menon, the court underscored that officials would face personal accountability if the river's pollution persists due to their negligence.

During proceedings, the bench of Justices Devan Ramachandran and M.B. Snehalatha noted that while some reports were filed, significant preventive measures have been lacking over the past month. The matter has been adjourned to January 10, awaiting a decision from the Chief Justice on consolidating similar pleas. The court expressed concern over the absence of definitive strategies to combat river pollution.

The High Court emphasized that preventing Periyar's pollution is crucial, considering the river is the primary water source for Kochi's residents. Current petitions arose following a severe pollution incident causing mass fish deaths, exacerbated by industrial waste. Environmental groups and local communities remain distressed by the lack of effective responses from relevant authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)