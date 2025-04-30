Left Menu

India-Pakistan Relations Plummet Post-Pahalgam Attack

Former Indian diplomat TCA Raghavan discusses the grave implications of the Pahalgam terrorist attack on India-Pakistan ties. This attack has deteriorated relations between the two countries from an already minimal stability to a deep crisis, prompting strong diplomatic actions from India, including the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 30-04-2025 15:22 IST
  • India

In the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, former Indian high commissioner to Pakistan TCA Raghavan has warned that India-Pakistan relations are in a 'deep crisis' and potentially dangerous. He highlighted that the attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists, has derailed the already tenuous stability between the two nations.

Speaking at the Nainital Literature Festival, Raghavan drew parallels between this attack and past tragedies like the Mumbai strike, urging that the seriousness of the situation cannot be underestimated. Indian authorities have responded by downgrading diplomatic ties, which includes expelling Pakistani military attachés and suspending the 1960 Indus Water Treaty.

Raghavan also acknowledged the strong domestic outrage in India and emphasized the need for a multifaceted approach to address the situation. Despite the heightened tensions, he underscored the importance of engaging with neighboring countries for long-term developmental and economic interests.

