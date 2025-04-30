India-Pakistan Relations Plummet Post-Pahalgam Attack

In the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, former Indian high commissioner to Pakistan TCA Raghavan has warned that India-Pakistan relations are in a 'deep crisis' and potentially dangerous. He highlighted that the attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists, has derailed the already tenuous stability between the two nations.

Speaking at the Nainital Literature Festival, Raghavan drew parallels between this attack and past tragedies like the Mumbai strike, urging that the seriousness of the situation cannot be underestimated. Indian authorities have responded by downgrading diplomatic ties, which includes expelling Pakistani military attachés and suspending the 1960 Indus Water Treaty.

Raghavan also acknowledged the strong domestic outrage in India and emphasized the need for a multifaceted approach to address the situation. Despite the heightened tensions, he underscored the importance of engaging with neighboring countries for long-term developmental and economic interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)