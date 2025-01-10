Railway Innovations: Minister Vaishnaw Unveils Upgrades in Chennai Visit

Union Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, conducted a visit to the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai on Wednesday, spotlighting pivotal advancements within India's expansive railway network. Core areas of focus included the Vande Bharat rakes, the enhanced Amrit Bharat train coaches, and the Vistadome dining car facilities.

Minister Vaishnaw underscored the Amrit Bharat initiative, aiming to democratize high-quality rail travel for citizens. 'This second iteration serves the ordinary traveler with amenities akin to premium counterparts, encapsulating the ethos of inclusive growth,' Vaishnaw remarked. Key enhancements feature upgraded seating, superior fan units, accessible charging points, ergonomic lumbar supports, a pantry car, and redesigned restrooms.

Further elaborating, Vaishnaw conveyed ongoing improvements to the Vande Bharat and Vistadome coaches, including a new dining car addition specifically tailored for tourism. This upgrade sets the stage for Jammu and Kashmir deployment, offering diners a unique scenic experience.

On the technological front, the Minister announced progress in railway safety measures, with 10,000 locomotives being equipped with 'KAVACH', a cutting-edge collision prevention system. Complementary installations include trackside fittings over 15,000 km and onboard cameras.

Additionally, Vaishnaw highlighted a robust CapEx performance, achieving a historic 76% utilization by December, signaling unprecedented infrastructure investments. The Minister assured the public that fare structures for the Amrit Bharat trains are under active Railway Board consideration.

