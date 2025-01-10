Left Menu

Kerala High Court Demands Immediate Action on Periyar Pollution

The Kerala High Court has warned officials of personal accountability if they fail to curb pollution in the Periyar River. The court criticized the lack of significant action, highlighting the river as Kochi's main water source. The case will be reevaluated in January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 11:05 IST
Periyar River (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has issued a harsh warning to officials involved in a pollution complaint concerning the Periyar River. Democratic Social Justice Party President KSR Menon's grievance brings focus on the negligence observed by authorities tasked with pollution control.

Justices Devan Ramachandran and M.B. Snehalatha emphasized that officials would be personally held accountable should the Periyar River face further pollution, highlighting the absence of decisive actions in recent weeks. The officials have submitted reports but failed to implement effective measures, pushing the case's adjournment to January 10, awaiting the Chief Justice's decision on pending pleas.

Highlighting Periyar as Kochi's primary drinking water source, the court emphasized the importance of protecting the river from pollution. The issue follows severe pollution incidents, including mass fish deaths, prompting petitions by concerned NGOs and residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

