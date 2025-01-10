Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Vote Fraud and Neglect in Delhi

In a fiery press conference, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal leveled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of orchestrating a large-scale vote fraud in the New Delhi Assembly constituency. Kejriwal claimed that the local election officer had "surrendered to the BJP," facilitating fraudulent activities. The Election Commission of India assured strict measures against such practices, as Kejriwal urged the suspension of the local DEO and ERO.

Highlighting a significant surge in fake applications for vote cancellations, Kejriwal revealed that 5,500 fake applications were filed in just 22 days. Acknowledging these as part of a larger scam, he further pointed out the receipt of 13,000 applications in the past fortnight, with individuals listed denying any involvement. Addressing crime concerns, Kejriwal criticized the BJP-led central government's management, blaming them for escalating crime rates in the capital.

Kejriwal expressed his intent to enhance safety if AAP wins, proposing funds for Resident Welfare Associations to hire private security. On addressing community issues, he accused BJP of attempting to divide Purvanchal and Dalit communities, labeling their actions as deceitful. Kejriwal reiterated AAP's dedication to these communities, criticizing BJP's neglect of pressing matters like unemployment and child welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)