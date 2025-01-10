Left Menu

Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Vote Fraud and Neglect in Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal charges the BJP with vote fraud in the New Delhi Assembly, highlighting fake vote cancellations and rising crime in Delhi. Criticizing the BJP's focus on divisive issues, he affirms AAP's commitment to Purvanchal communities and promises enhanced security measures if elected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 12:56 IST
Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Vote Fraud and Neglect in Delhi
AAP National Convenor, Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery press conference, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal leveled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of orchestrating a large-scale vote fraud in the New Delhi Assembly constituency. Kejriwal claimed that the local election officer had "surrendered to the BJP," facilitating fraudulent activities. The Election Commission of India assured strict measures against such practices, as Kejriwal urged the suspension of the local DEO and ERO.

Highlighting a significant surge in fake applications for vote cancellations, Kejriwal revealed that 5,500 fake applications were filed in just 22 days. Acknowledging these as part of a larger scam, he further pointed out the receipt of 13,000 applications in the past fortnight, with individuals listed denying any involvement. Addressing crime concerns, Kejriwal criticized the BJP-led central government's management, blaming them for escalating crime rates in the capital.

Kejriwal expressed his intent to enhance safety if AAP wins, proposing funds for Resident Welfare Associations to hire private security. On addressing community issues, he accused BJP of attempting to divide Purvanchal and Dalit communities, labeling their actions as deceitful. Kejriwal reiterated AAP's dedication to these communities, criticizing BJP's neglect of pressing matters like unemployment and child welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Chatbots and morality: How AI shapes human judgments

From promise to peril: Understanding and addressing AI toxicity

Balancing innovation and ethics in AI-driven healthcare

A smarter way to learn: Harnessing machine learning for personalized programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025