BCCI Set to Reveal Central Contracts: Promotions for Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel Expected

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is preparing to release the central contracts for the 2025-26 season by the week's end. According to insiders, spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel are poised for promotions from Grade B to Grade A. Meanwhile, middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer is set to make a comeback to the contract list after being excluded in the previous season.

Sources indicate that senior players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah are expected to maintain their positions in the A+ grade. The performances of Kuldeep and Axar have been instrumental in India's recent ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and ICC Champions Trophy 2025 victories. Kuldeep, particularly, impressed with his wicket-taking prowess and economy rates in both tournaments.

Axar Patel, a vital all-rounder, contributed significantly with both bat and ball. His performances have not only solidified his spot in the Indian team but also earned him a leadership role with Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, where he has begun successfully. Meanwhile, Iyer, after captaining Kolkata Knight Riders to an IPL victory and excelling in domestic cricket, has returned to form in the international arena, proving himself invaluable during India's ICC Champions Trophy win.

(With inputs from agencies.)