'Maa Ki Rasoi': Affordable Community Kitchen Initiative Launched in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated 'Maa Ki Rasoi,' a community kitchen offering full meals for Rs 9, aiming to support economically weaker sections. The initiative, set up by Nandi Sewa Sansthan at Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital, promises quality food and hygiene standards for hospital visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 10-01-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 13:30 IST
'Maa Ki Rasoi': Affordable Community Kitchen Initiative Launched in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled a landmark project on Friday—a community kitchen named 'Maa Ki Rasoi,' offering meals to the economically disadvantaged for a mere Rs 9.

The kitchen is managed by the Nandi Sewa Sansthan at Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital, catering to those attending the hospital's services. On his visit to Prayagraj, Adityanath was seen inaugurating the facility and serving meals, signaling a commitment to social welfare.

The initiative promises a nutritious meal, including dal, rotis, vegetables, rice, salad, and dessert, prepared under strict hygiene standards in a modern, air-conditioned setup. With room for 150 diners, it's a step toward alleviating the burden on families seeking medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

