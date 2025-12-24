Affordable Meals Initiative: Atal Canteens Launch in Delhi
On the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the BJP government is set to launch 100 Atal canteens offering meals at Rs 5 each. These subsidized canteens were a promise in BJP's Delhi election manifesto, with Rs 100 crore allocated for the project in the Delhi Budget 2025-26.
The BJP government's ambitious initiative will see the inauguration of 100 Atal canteens across Delhi, aimed at providing affordable meals to the public at just Rs 5 each. The launch coincides with the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, underscoring the party's commitment to delivering on its election promises.
Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood confirmed that construction delays, previously hindered by GRAP restrictions, have been resolved, ensuring all canteens are operational. This project, with a budgetary provision of Rs 100 crore for 2025-26, reflects a significant investment in social welfare.
The canteens will serve nutritious meals including dal-chawal, vegetables, and roti, contributing to food security for the city's underprivileged. Equipped with CCTV and modern kitchen appliances, these facilities will be monitored digitally, with plans for further expansion in the near future.
