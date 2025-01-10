Left Menu

Assam Legislative Assembly's Budget Session Set to Begin February 17

The Assam Legislative Assembly's budget session is scheduled to start on February 17 at the BTC Legislative Chamber in Kokrajhar. Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya also reviewed ongoing welfare projects in Tinsukia district and launched three new initiatives to enhance community welfare and student engagement.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam Legislative Assembly is poised to commence its budget session on February 17 at the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Legislative Chamber in Kokrajhar. This was confirmed by a notification from the assembly secretariat, citing the constitutional powers exercised by the state's Governor, Lakshman Prasad Acharya.

The subsequent proceedings will shift to the assembly chamber in Dispur. Governor Acharya's directive, issued on Wednesday, formally summons the legislative session to convene at midday on the specified date.

In related developments, Governor Acharya visited Tinsukia district, conferring with officials to assess ongoing welfare programs. Various projects, including those under P&RD, PWD, and MGNREGA, were evaluated for progress. Additionally, Acharya launched three student-focused schemes designed to foster transformative societal change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

