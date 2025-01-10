Left Menu

Infosys Partners with Andhra Pradesh for Ambitious Skill Census Program

Infosys collaborates with Andhra Pradesh to launch a skill census program aimed at enhancing employment opportunities. The partnership involves the use of generative AI for skill pre-certification and digital learning platforms. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed with APSDC, endorsed by state officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 13:38 IST
APSDC signed an MoU with Infosys in Minister Nara Lokesh's presence.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The leading software giant, Infosys, has announced its commitment to spearhead the ambitious skill census initiative in Andhra Pradesh, with an aim to boost employment opportunities across the state. A statement released on Friday confirms that Infosys will provide the necessary technical support, alongside a digital platform powered by generative AI, to assist in the pre-certification of candidates' skills.

A landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was officially signed between Infosys and the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation (APSDC) witnessed by the Minister for Education, IT, and Electronics, Mr. Nara Lokesh. Lokesh lauded Infosys's role in this corporate social responsibility endeavor, which is expected to streamline skill development training for the youth aligned with market demands by analyzing their capabilities.

Infosys' digital learning offerings will connect students to various learning pathways, facilitating continuous learning through a user-friendly interface. The initiative will see Infosys collaborate with APSDC to fulfill industry needs while offering free learning opportunities, driving technological advancement, and maintaining digital platforms. Under this scheme, Infosys will also profile the existing skills of approximately 3.59 crore people aged 15 to 59 post pre-validation.

The integration of the digital platform within the existing skill census framework and application, currently managed by the state government, will be enabled. This venture will also see Infosys aiding in the development of assessment tools for educational bodies.

