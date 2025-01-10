Left Menu

Indian Refiners Brace for Russian Oil Disruption Amidst New Sanctions

Indian refiners face challenges as new U.S. sanctions target Russian oil shipments, straining Moscow's revenue streams. Sanctions on over 180 oil tankers and major Russian maritime insurance providers force Indian firms to explore alternative crude oil sources, particularly from the Middle East and the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 18:05 IST
Indian Refiners Brace for Russian Oil Disruption Amidst New Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indian firms are gearing up for significant disruption in their Russian oil supplies. This situation emerges as Washington imposes stringent sanctions aimed at curbing Moscow's revenue streams, as reported by three key Indian refining sources on Friday.

These sanctions are expected to impact over 180 tankers engaged in shipping Russian oil. Additionally, two major Russian maritime insurance companies, Ingosstrakh Insurance Company and Alfastrakhovanie Group, are targeted, complicating logistics for Russia's crude oil exports.

In response, Indian refiners are proactively scouting for alternative crude sources, with heightened interest in supplies from the Middle East and the U.S. The move demonstrates India's adaptability in the face of geopolitical shifts impacting global energy markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025