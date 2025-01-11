Left Menu

Tragic Loss: AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi's Sudden Demise

Punjab's political sphere mourns the unexpected death of AAP leader Gurpreet Gogi. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and other leaders express deep condolences. Gogi, a dedicated public servant, was found dead due to an accidental shooting incident. This loss is profoundly felt across the community and his party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 20:09 IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann attended Gurpreet Gogi's last rites (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann attended the funeral of Ludhiana MLA and AAP leader Gurpreet Gogi on Saturday, expressing deep sorrow over his untimely demise. Mann described Gogi's passing as a 'big loss' and reiterated the late leader's commitment to public service and community betterment.

The CM further stated, 'Today, while attending the funeral of our party's respected MLA Gurpreet Gogi in Ludhiana West, I shared my grief with the family.' Mann assured Gogi's family of the party's unwavering support during this difficult time.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also mourned the loss, highlighting Gogi's dedication. Tragically, Gogi, who recently joined AAP in 2022, was found dead from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound late Sunday night, Punjab Police reported. He was immediately taken to Dayanand Medical College but was declared dead on arrival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

