Gujarat's Sky Lights Up as International Kite Festival 2025 Takes Flight

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the International Kite Festival 2025, celebrating the global recognition of the Uttarayan festival. The event underscores Gujarat's prominence in kite manufacturing and tourism, with 153 international and 68 national kite flyers participating in festivities across multiple cities.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Photo/CMO Gujarat) . Image Credit: ANI
Amid much fanfare, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel formally launched the International Kite Festival 2025 in Ahmedabad by releasing a tricolour balloon into the sky. In his address, Patel lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives in elevating Uttarayan to a global cultural event, now recognized as the International Kite Festival.

The festival integrates tourism and innovation, positioning Gujarat as a global identity and leader in kite manufacturing. The Chief Minister highlighted the impact of Modi's 'Vocal for Local' campaign, attributing increased tourist visits as a key driver of economic benefits for local craftsmen and vendors. Notably, 5.5 million people attended last year, emphasizing Gujarat's 65% share of India's kite industry.

Elaborating on the festival's significance, Tourism Minister Mulubhai Bera remarked on Uttarayan's role in reflecting nature and progress. With participation from 153 international kite flyers from 55 countries, the event bears economic significance, supporting underprivileged families by invigorating local markets. Events will be hosted in cities like Rajkot and Surat, involving diverse cultural programs and exhibitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

