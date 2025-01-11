Energizing Mangaluru: A Call for Energy Security Summit

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has called on Dakshina Kannada MP Brijesh Chowta to organize an energy security summit in Mangaluru alongside oil marketing companies. Puri was addressing the seventh edition of the Mangaluru Literature Festival, focusing on India's energy security.

The proposed summit, suggested by Puri, is envisioned as an extension of India Energy Week, a key event in the country's energy sector calendar. Puri emphasized the summit's potential to engage a broader audience beyond major cities, adding his support to help facilitate the event.

Puri also invited the public to India Energy Week, slated for next month, highlighting the event's growth into the largest global energy show. Located in Goa, a new permanent exhibition facility is under development by ONGC, aiming to host international energy conferences, parallel to similar venues in Delhi.

