Seven-Day Struggle: Rescue Efforts Continue at Flooded Assam Coal Mine

In Assam's Dima Hasao district, rescue operations at a flooded coal mine have continued for the seventh day. The efforts aim to locate laborers still trapped inside the quarry, officials reported on Sunday. The dewatering process is expected to soon enter its final stages, Mines and Minerals Minister Kaushik Rai stated.

The incident, which occurred on January 6, trapped nine workers in the Umrangsu area's mine, located 250 km from Guwahati. So far, the bodies of four laborers have been retrieved; the first on Wednesday, followed by three on Saturday.

Rescue efforts are being conducted by multiple agencies, including the NDRF, SDRF, and army and navy personnel, with drones mapping the affected area. The final dewatering stage is anticipated within 36 hours, involving twelve pumps for clearing the mine's interconnected shafts.

