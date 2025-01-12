Left Menu

Chennai Among Top Cities for Women's Inclusion in India

Chennai has emerged as one of the top three cities in India for social and industrial inclusion of women, according to Avtar Group's study. Chennai ranks second among eight Tamil Nadu cities in the survey, which positions South India as a leading region for gender inclusivity.

Updated: 12-01-2025 13:44 IST
Chennai has been spotlighted as one of India's best cities for women's inclusion, according to a recent Avtar Group study. The city ranks second for fostering a safe and resilient environment for working women, despite Bengaluru clinching the top spot for 2024.

The study highlighted South India's prominence, noting that eight Tamil Nadu cities featured prominently in the list. Avtar Group's Founder-President Saundarya Rajesh emphasized the importance of cities in shaping opportunities for women.

The report, leveraging data from sources like CMIE and the World Bank, ranked 60 cities with Kerala leading among states. The survey also touched on employment opportunities and safety, revealing critical insights into urban development for gender inclusivity.

