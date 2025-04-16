New Horizons for Working Women in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government has unveiled an ambitious plan to build modern hostels for working women in three major cities: Lucknow, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Ghaziabad. This initiative aims to provide safe, accessible, and affordable housing options.

According to officials, the project is part of the 'Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI)' scheme. A total of eight hostels have been sanctioned, each with the capacity to house up to 500 women, enhancing accommodation in these urban centers.

With a budget allocation of Rs 381.56 crore, the first installment of Rs 251.8296 crore has already been disbursed by the Central government to the State's Women Welfare Department. Construction is set to commence soon, overseen by an appointed agency.

