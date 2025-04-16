Left Menu

New Horizons for Working Women in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government will build modern hostels in Lucknow, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Ghaziabad to provide secure housing for working women. Under the 'SASCI' scheme, eight hostels, accommodating 500 women each, will be constructed with a budget of Rs 381.56 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-04-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 14:45 IST
New Horizons for Working Women in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has unveiled an ambitious plan to build modern hostels for working women in three major cities: Lucknow, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Ghaziabad. This initiative aims to provide safe, accessible, and affordable housing options.

According to officials, the project is part of the 'Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI)' scheme. A total of eight hostels have been sanctioned, each with the capacity to house up to 500 women, enhancing accommodation in these urban centers.

With a budget allocation of Rs 381.56 crore, the first installment of Rs 251.8296 crore has already been disbursed by the Central government to the State's Women Welfare Department. Construction is set to commence soon, overseen by an appointed agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025