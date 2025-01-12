Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Green Energy Revolution: A Vision for Clean Fuel

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasizes transforming Andhra Pradesh into a hub for green energy by increasing reliance on non-polluting fuels, particularly natural gas. He criticizes the previous government's policies and launches piped gas supply for households as part of the state's sustainable energy initiatives.

In a bold declaration on Sunday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu underscored his commitment to turn Andhra Pradesh into a green energy hub, lauding the potential of non-polluting fuels.

Highlighting Andhra Pradesh's focus on natural gas, Naidu promised state support for stakeholders interested in bolstering this energy shift. Recently, he inaugurated piped gas supply for residences in Tiruchanur and launched a rally promoting vehicles powered by compressed natural gas.

Despite setbacks from the previous government's cancellation of his gas distribution plans, Naidu has rejuvenated these efforts post his 2024 election victory, offering state residents more competitive tariffs and criticizing the state's current underutilization of its own natural gas resources.

