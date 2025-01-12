Andhra Pradesh's Green Energy Revolution: A Vision for Clean Fuel

In a bold declaration on Sunday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu underscored his commitment to turn Andhra Pradesh into a green energy hub, lauding the potential of non-polluting fuels.

Highlighting Andhra Pradesh's focus on natural gas, Naidu promised state support for stakeholders interested in bolstering this energy shift. Recently, he inaugurated piped gas supply for residences in Tiruchanur and launched a rally promoting vehicles powered by compressed natural gas.

Despite setbacks from the previous government's cancellation of his gas distribution plans, Naidu has rejuvenated these efforts post his 2024 election victory, offering state residents more competitive tariffs and criticizing the state's current underutilization of its own natural gas resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)