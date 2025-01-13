Bhogi Festival Celebrations Unite Leaders and Communities Across India

The Bhogi festival, a significant harvest festival in India, saw leaders and communities coming together to celebrate its cultural essence. Notable among them was Bharat Rashtra Samiti MLC K Kavitha, who participated in celebrations organized by Telangana Jagruthi at KBR Park in Hyderabad.

Taking to the social media platform X, Kavitha conveyed her warm wishes to the people, writing, "Participated in the Bhogi celebrations organized by Telangana Jagruthi at KBR Park, Hyderabad. Wishing you and your family a very happy and prosperous Bhogi! May this festival bring warmth, happiness, and new beginnings to all."

In Andhra Pradesh, TDP MP Kesineni Sivanath from Vijayawada also took part in the festivities. Addressing the media, Sivanath highlighted the festival's inclusive nature, noting that individuals from diverse religious backgrounds came together to celebrate in Vijayawada. He praised the NDA government's efforts, under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, to promote such unity.

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party leader and the Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Ponguru Narayana, along with his wife Ramadevi, marked the occasion in Nellore. Expressing his joy, Minister Narayana told ANI, "I participated in the Bhogi festival. I am happy as we all celebrate this festival with all the happiness. I wish all a happy Bhogi."

The Bhogi festival, falling on the first day of the four-day Pongal festival, is celebrated predominantly in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. Devotees honor Lord Indra, the God of rains, praying for adequate rainfall and a fruitful harvest season. (ANI)

