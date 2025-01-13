Left Menu

UP Government Enforces Strict Measures for Cheating-Free Exams

Uttar Pradesh's commitment to a 'cheating-free' board exam is underscored by the implementation of the Public Examinations Act 2024. With severe penalties for offenders, the state plans to closely monitor exam centers, expecting over 54 lakh students to partake in well-regulated exams starting February 24, 2024.

Uttar Pradesh's Minister of State for Secondary Education Gulab Devi. Image Credit: ANI
In a bid to uphold the integrity of academic evaluations, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced rigorous measures to ensure 'cheating-free' exams for this session. Minister of State for Secondary Education Gulab Devi assured that the newly enacted Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act 2024 will enhance exam security.

The legislation, effective since June 2024, introduces stringent penalties, including a hefty fine and life imprisonment for organized 'cheating mafias'. According to Gulab Devi, the state's efforts will mirror previous successful initiatives, maintaining a zero-tolerance stance against any unfair practices.

Approximately 54.5 lakh students from Class 10 and 12 will be appearing for the exams, which commence on February 24 and conclude on March 12. The exams will be held across 8,140 centers, monitored centrally from Lucknow, ensuring comprehensive oversight to deter any infractions, the minister confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

