Dense Fog Disrupts Air and Rail Travel Across India

Dense fog conditions have disrupted flight operations at Chennai International Airport, as Tamil Nadu grapples with visibility issues. Air India has advised passengers to verify flight status before traveling. Despite these challenges, meteorological forecasts do not predict severe weather in Southern India for the coming days.

In the national capital, the cold wave has exacerbated travel disruptions, with multiple flight delays at IGI Airport as dense fog blankets the region. The homeless have sought refuge in night shelters amid intensifying winter conditions. An orange alert has been issued for the Delhi/NCR area by the IMD, highlighting potential risks due to fog.

Pollution levels remain a concern, with Delhi's AQI at a troubling 285. Foggy weather has also resulted in significant train delays, including a 311-minute delay for the Purushottam Express. Minimum temperatures have dropped, with Delhi recording lows around 9.4 to 9.6 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies.)