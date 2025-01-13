Left Menu

Dense Fog Disrupts Air and Rail Travel Across India

Foggy conditions led to flight disruptions at Chennai Airport and delays at IGI Airport in Delhi. Train services were also affected across Northern India, with significant delays reported. The Meteorological Departments have issued warnings and alerts for fog and low temperatures in several regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 10:42 IST
Visual from Chennai Airport (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Dense fog conditions have disrupted flight operations at Chennai International Airport, as Tamil Nadu grapples with visibility issues. Air India has advised passengers to verify flight status before traveling. Despite these challenges, meteorological forecasts do not predict severe weather in Southern India for the coming days.

In the national capital, the cold wave has exacerbated travel disruptions, with multiple flight delays at IGI Airport as dense fog blankets the region. The homeless have sought refuge in night shelters amid intensifying winter conditions. An orange alert has been issued for the Delhi/NCR area by the IMD, highlighting potential risks due to fog.

Pollution levels remain a concern, with Delhi's AQI at a troubling 285. Foggy weather has also resulted in significant train delays, including a 311-minute delay for the Purushottam Express. Minimum temperatures have dropped, with Delhi recording lows around 9.4 to 9.6 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

