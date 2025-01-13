DTEK Advances Ukraine's Energy Security with Major Battery Storage Deal

In a strategic move to bolster Ukraine's energy security, the nation's largest private energy company, DTEK, has announced plans to acquire storage systems boasting a total capacity of 200 megawatts. Partnering with Fluence Energy, the initiative seeks to provide critical backup for six power stations across the country.

The decision comes as Ukraine grapples with an escalating energy crisis, exacerbated by intensified Russian bombardments that have decimated nearly half of its generating capacity. Consequent blackouts have plagued the nation, intensifying the urgency of DTEK's actions. The power storage facilities, strategically positioned across Ukraine, are expected to be operational by October, ahead of the challenging winter months.

The new installations will offer crucial support, furnishing power for approximately half the households in Kyiv for two hours. Additionally, DTEK emphasizes the battery storage system's role in Ukraine's broader strategy to implement a decentralized energy framework, diminish emissions, and expedite power restoration post-outages.

