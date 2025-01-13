Left Menu

DTEK Advances Ukraine's Energy Security with Major Battery Storage Deal

Ukraine's DTEK procures 200 MW storage systems from Fluence Energy to back up power stations amidst crisis. These systems, crucial for energy security, aim to stabilize power for Kyiv's households before winter, supporting a decentralized and emission-reducing energy vision.

In a strategic move to bolster Ukraine's energy security, the nation's largest private energy company, DTEK, has announced plans to acquire storage systems boasting a total capacity of 200 megawatts. Partnering with Fluence Energy, the initiative seeks to provide critical backup for six power stations across the country.

The decision comes as Ukraine grapples with an escalating energy crisis, exacerbated by intensified Russian bombardments that have decimated nearly half of its generating capacity. Consequent blackouts have plagued the nation, intensifying the urgency of DTEK's actions. The power storage facilities, strategically positioned across Ukraine, are expected to be operational by October, ahead of the challenging winter months.

The new installations will offer crucial support, furnishing power for approximately half the households in Kyiv for two hours. Additionally, DTEK emphasizes the battery storage system's role in Ukraine's broader strategy to implement a decentralized energy framework, diminish emissions, and expedite power restoration post-outages.

