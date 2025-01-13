Left Menu

Global Markets Tumble Amid Strong U.S. Jobs Data and Rising Oil Prices

Global stocks fell as the strong U.S. payroll report pushed bond yields higher, affecting equity valuations. European shares were off to a negative open, influenced by increased oil prices due to Russia's reduced crude shipments. Markets are reconsidering Federal Reserve rate cut expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 13:17 IST
Global Markets Tumble Amid Strong U.S. Jobs Data and Rising Oil Prices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stocks experienced a widespread decline on Monday, as the dollar soared to more than two-year peaks following a strong payrolls report from the U.S. This economic data increased bond yields, affecting high equity valuations just as the earnings season began.

European shares opened in negative territory, with EUROSTOXX 50 futures dropping 0.3% and FTSE futures down by 0.2%. The DAX futures saw a 0.2% fall, mirroring the broader market trend.

The stronger U.S. job market data has also heightened concerns ahead of the consumer price figures due on Wednesday, with any unexpected rise potentially closing the door on hopes for economic easing as oil prices hit four-month highs due to reduced Russian crude shipments amid tightened U.S. sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025