Global Markets Tumble Amid Strong U.S. Jobs Data and Rising Oil Prices

Global stocks experienced a widespread decline on Monday, as the dollar soared to more than two-year peaks following a strong payrolls report from the U.S. This economic data increased bond yields, affecting high equity valuations just as the earnings season began.

European shares opened in negative territory, with EUROSTOXX 50 futures dropping 0.3% and FTSE futures down by 0.2%. The DAX futures saw a 0.2% fall, mirroring the broader market trend.

The stronger U.S. job market data has also heightened concerns ahead of the consumer price figures due on Wednesday, with any unexpected rise potentially closing the door on hopes for economic easing as oil prices hit four-month highs due to reduced Russian crude shipments amid tightened U.S. sanctions.

