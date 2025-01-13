Monsoon Boosts India's Agricultural Growth Prospects
India's agricultural sector is expected to grow significantly in the 2024-25 fiscal year due to favorable monsoon conditions. Despite past growth slowdowns, new projections estimate growth between 3.5-4%. Challenges remain, particularly in pulses and oilseeds, along with concerns about high agricultural input taxes.
- Country:
- India
India's agriculture sector is anticipated to experience robust growth in the 2024-25 fiscal year, bolstered by beneficial monsoon conditions, as stated by P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.
In an interview with PTI, Mishra expressed optimism about the year's agricultural prospects, emphasizing the positive impact of the monsoon. In the previous fiscal year, the sector's growth had slowed to 1.4 percent. Still, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan recently projected a growth rate of 3.5-4 percent, citing the favorable weather.
Yet, hurdles remain, especially in the production of pulses and oilseeds. India's pulses output has increased to 24-25 million tonnes from 14 million tonnes ten years ago, yet the country still struggles with self-sufficiency. Mishra stressed the importance of ongoing research and a comprehensive approach to addressing tax issues on farm inputs and equipment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- agriculture
- monsoon
- P K Mishra
- growth
- fiscal year
- challenges
- pulses
- oilseeds
- taxes
ALSO READ
India's Economic Growth: From Challenges to Opportunities
India's Move to Dominate Critical Minerals: Challenges and Strategies
India's Agricultural Sector Soaring Towards 2025: A Balancing Act of Growth and Challenges
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges
Banking's Breaking Point: Rising Attrition and Climate Challenges