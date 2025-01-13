Left Menu

Monsoon Boosts India's Agricultural Growth Prospects

India's agricultural sector is expected to grow significantly in the 2024-25 fiscal year due to favorable monsoon conditions. Despite past growth slowdowns, new projections estimate growth between 3.5-4%. Challenges remain, particularly in pulses and oilseeds, along with concerns about high agricultural input taxes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 16:03 IST
India's agriculture sector is anticipated to experience robust growth in the 2024-25 fiscal year, bolstered by beneficial monsoon conditions, as stated by P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.

In an interview with PTI, Mishra expressed optimism about the year's agricultural prospects, emphasizing the positive impact of the monsoon. In the previous fiscal year, the sector's growth had slowed to 1.4 percent. Still, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan recently projected a growth rate of 3.5-4 percent, citing the favorable weather.

Yet, hurdles remain, especially in the production of pulses and oilseeds. India's pulses output has increased to 24-25 million tonnes from 14 million tonnes ten years ago, yet the country still struggles with self-sufficiency. Mishra stressed the importance of ongoing research and a comprehensive approach to addressing tax issues on farm inputs and equipment.

