Karnataka Political Clash: Deputy CM Challenges BJP Amid Price Hike Protests

Karnataka's political conflict deepens as Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar takes aim at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over their 'Jan Akrosh Yatra', targeting the very government they support at the national level. Shivakumar urges BJP members to direct their anger at their own party, holding it accountable for inflation in fuel and gas prices.

The confrontational remarks come as Karnataka BJP accused the Congress-led state government of corruption and faulty economic policies. MLA and BJP leader R Ashoka criticized Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, claiming the administration's approach led to price hikes and increased taxation burdens.

Compounding the situation, a recent LPG price hike by the Central government was defended by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. He emphasized the hike's role in aiding oil marketing companies to cover financial deficits, despite rising international LPG prices. Subsidized rates for Ujjwala beneficiaries aim to mitigate consumer impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)