Karnataka Political Clash: Deputy CM Challenges BJP Amid Price Hike Protests

Karnataka's political scene intensifies as Deputy CM Shivakumar criticizes BJP's 'Jan Akrosh Yatra', urging them to protest against their own party over price hikes. Meanwhile, BJP leaders attack the Congress-led government for alleged corruption and rising prices. Central government's LPG price increase adds further tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 10:17 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar(Photo/ DyCM Shivakumar's office). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka's political conflict deepens as Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar takes aim at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over their 'Jan Akrosh Yatra', targeting the very government they support at the national level. Shivakumar urges BJP members to direct their anger at their own party, holding it accountable for inflation in fuel and gas prices.

The confrontational remarks come as Karnataka BJP accused the Congress-led state government of corruption and faulty economic policies. MLA and BJP leader R Ashoka criticized Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, claiming the administration's approach led to price hikes and increased taxation burdens.

Compounding the situation, a recent LPG price hike by the Central government was defended by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. He emphasized the hike's role in aiding oil marketing companies to cover financial deficits, despite rising international LPG prices. Subsidized rates for Ujjwala beneficiaries aim to mitigate consumer impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

