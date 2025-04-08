Mumbai Indians Face Challenges Amid Poor IPL Start

Mumbai Indians are grappling with a challenging start to the Indian Premier League season, marked by four defeats in their first five matches. Despite this, head coach Mahela Jayawardene is committed to retaining faith in the senior players, dismissing the idea of overhauling the playing XI.

In their recent match, Mumbai lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 12 runs, breaking RCB's six-game losing streak at Wankhede Stadium. Jayawardene acknowledged areas of concern, such as powerplay performance and top-order batting struggles, but stressed the importance of experience and mental resilience.

As Mumbai Indians look to bounce back, Jayawardene highlighted efforts to maintain discipline and capitalize on potential match-winning overs, while expressing confidence in key players like Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma. The team aims to refine their strategy and leverage their talent to achieve better results in the upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)