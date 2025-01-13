Left Menu

Salvage Success: Averting an Environmental Catastrophe in the Red Sea

A maritime operation has safely salvaged the Greek-registered oil tanker MT Sounion after being attacked by Houthi militants in the Red Sea. The incident raised fears of one of the largest oil spills in history. Successful political and salvage efforts have prevented environmental disaster and strengthened Greece-Saudi relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 13-01-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 16:51 IST
Salvage Success: Averting an Environmental Catastrophe in the Red Sea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

A risky maritime operation has successfully salvaged the Greek-registered oil tanker, MT Sounion, after it was attacked by Houthi militants in the Red Sea, avoiding a potential major oil spill. Fired upon by missiles and drones, the tanker caught fire on August 21, raising fears of an environmental catastrophe.

The British security company Ambrey led the salvage operation, eventually declaring the vessel safe and removing its substantial cargo of 150,000 tonnes of crude oil. Greece played a crucial diplomatic role, securing support for the endeavor, including negotiations that involved regional players like Saudi Arabia.

The Greek Shipping Minister, Christos Stylianides, expressed relief after the tanker was towed 150 miles north and eventually docked safely in Suez. The mission involved over 200 personnel from six companies, in efforts displaying international cooperation that has bolstered Greece's ties with Saudi Arabia amid the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025