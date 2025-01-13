Salvage Success: Averting an Environmental Catastrophe in the Red Sea

A risky maritime operation has successfully salvaged the Greek-registered oil tanker, MT Sounion, after it was attacked by Houthi militants in the Red Sea, avoiding a potential major oil spill. Fired upon by missiles and drones, the tanker caught fire on August 21, raising fears of an environmental catastrophe.

The British security company Ambrey led the salvage operation, eventually declaring the vessel safe and removing its substantial cargo of 150,000 tonnes of crude oil. Greece played a crucial diplomatic role, securing support for the endeavor, including negotiations that involved regional players like Saudi Arabia.

The Greek Shipping Minister, Christos Stylianides, expressed relief after the tanker was towed 150 miles north and eventually docked safely in Suez. The mission involved over 200 personnel from six companies, in efforts displaying international cooperation that has bolstered Greece's ties with Saudi Arabia amid the crisis.

