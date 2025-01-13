U.S. Stock Futures Slide Amid Rising Yields and Economic Uncertainty
U.S. stock futures dipped on Monday, driven by increased yields following strong payroll figures. This development renewed speculations about the Federal Reserve's hawkish policies, potentially impacting the economy. Additionally, investor concerns rise over the incoming Trump administration's trade policies and new export restrictions under the Biden administration.
Stock market futures in the United States experienced a downturn on Monday. This movement was in response to heightened yields, which surged after recent strong payroll data. The figures have prompted investors to reconsider the Federal Reserve's possibly prolonged hawkish stance throughout most of 2025.
The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq futures all faced declines, with the Russell 2000 reaching its lowest since September 2024. This drop followed better-than-expected economic reports that elevated the potential for persistent inflation in the U.S., as well as potential trade threats from policies of the incoming Trump administration.
Increased interest rates and anticipation of detail from upcoming economic reports have left investors cautious, impacting major tech stocks. Furthermore, potential new chip export restrictions under the Biden administration have pressured chip stocks, while major banks and oil stocks prepared for earnings reports amid fluctuating market conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
