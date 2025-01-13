Left Menu

Sackler Family Agrees to $6.5 Billion Opioid Settlement

The Sackler family, owners of Purdue Pharma, have agreed to increase their financial contribution to a new bankruptcy settlement for opioid lawsuits to approximately $6.5 billion, up from a previous agreement of $6 billion. This development was reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 17:42 IST
The Sackler family, known as the proprietors behind Purdue Pharma, has agreed to enhance their financial contribution in a fresh bankruptcy settlement aimed at resolving opioid lawsuits.

According to reports by the Wall Street Journal, the tentative increase in the family's contribution is from $6 billion to roughly $6.5 billion.

This agreement signifies a critical step forward in addressing the multiple opioid-related claims that Purdue Pharma faces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

