Sackler Family Agrees to $6.5 Billion Opioid Settlement

The Sackler family, known as the proprietors behind Purdue Pharma, has agreed to enhance their financial contribution in a fresh bankruptcy settlement aimed at resolving opioid lawsuits.

According to reports by the Wall Street Journal, the tentative increase in the family's contribution is from $6 billion to roughly $6.5 billion.

This agreement signifies a critical step forward in addressing the multiple opioid-related claims that Purdue Pharma faces.

